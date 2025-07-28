Rick and Morty Finale Reunites Rick & Diane With a Surprise Twist

Rick and Morty has brought Season 8 of its run to an end with Adult Swim, and the final episode of the season found a way to reunite Rick with his lost wife Diane once more through a surprising sci-fi twist. Rick and Morty Season 8 has really felt like a return to form for the long running animated series. With everything that happened to shake up the status quo in the past few seasons, Rick and Morty Season 8 has instead returned to a much smaller focus with each of the episodes sending the characters on fun one-off adventures.

But even with Rick and Morty Season 8 spending its time establishing a new status quo, the episodes have importantly been building on all of the work done thus far as each of the characters continue to grow and change thanks to everything they’ve been through. This comes to a head with the Season 8 finale too as Memory Rick makes his return to the series to serve as a surprising final foe that Rick needs to overcome. But Diane’s involvement in it all makes it that much more complicated.

Rick and Diane Reunite in Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale

After getting stuck in Jerry’s head when Rick and Jerry had merged their brains in Season 7, Rick and Morty Season 8’s finale, “Hot Rick,” reveals that Memory Rick has been spending his time in Jerry’s mind making him seem like the best father and grandfather the Smith Family had ever seen. After removing Memory Rick from Jerry’s mind, Rick also decides to mess with his own memories and remove all thoughts of his wife from his brain so that he could potentially move on with a new relationship. But upon learning there’s a version of Diane out there somewhere, Memory Rick moves into action.

Making his way into Beth’s mind, Memory Rick alters Beth’s memories to the point of brainwashing her to save Memory Diane. So this time when Rick and Diane meet once more, it’s the memory version of the two of them. It’s yet another tragic reunion between the two figures as it’s going to be impossible for Rick to ever meet with the real version of his wife once more (as Rick Prime made sure to erase all semblance of her from the multiverse). So the real Rick can only watch this reunion on the sidelines.

What Happens to Memory Rick and Diane?

Memory Rick and Memory Diane were able to reunite in this way, but it nearly destroys Beth’s mind in the process. Memory Rick had tooled with her memories to the extent that they figured out they were only figments of Beth’s mind, and decide to figure out that they need to kill Memory Rick to fix everything. It takes Rick and Space Beth to finally calm Beth down, and it comes with a rather emotional breakthrough as Rick truly apologizes to Beth for the fact he’s been so absent from her life for such a long time.

Once removed from Beth’s mind, Rick decides to keep Memory Rick and Diane alive in a special containment at the edge of space. They will likely never appear in Rick and Morty again as Rick noted how he was going to remove the memory of the two of them from his own mind, so it ends this lingering plot thread once and for all. And in some way, a version of Rick and his lost wife were able to find some kind of happy ending.