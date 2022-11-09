Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Volume 4 Now Streaming

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is now available to stream on Amazon Video. Fans have been looking forward to the spectacle for some time. An announcement that Johnny Depp would be around for the the proceedings only poured gasoline on the fire. More than 240 countries and territories worldwide can settle in for the fourth-straight year of fashion and celebrities. There's all-new models out there and the balance has been struck between massive Hollywood stars and social media personalities that will have something for TikTok audiences. One of Rihanna's goals with this entire project has been to make everything as accessible as possible for a wide number of people. In that effort, there's a Savage X Fenty Sport collection debuting. (Executive Design Director Adam Selman is very proud of that new product.) With the performance of athleisure around the globe, expect that to do numbers.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will feature some energetic performances by global musical artists like Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. As far as special appearances go, there will be check-ins with Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Johnny Depp, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and some other surprises.

get yo watch party ready 👀🍾 pic.twitter.com/l2ynMy19sh — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 8, 2022

What Can You Expect From Savage X Fenty Season 4?

Amazon dropped a fresh description for the popular lingerie fashion show: "Now in its fourth-consecutive year, the annual fashion experience continues to challenge tradition and break boundaries. The trailblazing event is raising the bar yet again with a new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles. A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast."

"The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9. An homage to self-expression and personal empowerment, Rihanna's latest collection features disparate textures, unexpected detailing, and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a boundary-bending xperience for everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, and loungewear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL."

