‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Renewed for Second Season by Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon will be bringing back the heroes in a half-shell for a second season, as Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of several shows getting the green light.

Nickelodeon announced that the recently animated series reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is getting another season with 26 episodes. The series featured some modern and radical in some cases redesigns of the fan favorite protagonist, both in terms of personalities and abilities as well as in its art style. Nickeleodeon seems to have a lot of faith in it though, as the second season will begin production this fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will hit TV screens on Monday, September 17th, airing in more than 170 countries over the course of the fall. Nickelodeon also announced the renewal of four other shows on its network. Those include season five of Henry Danger, the number-one ranked kid’s show (2-11 and 6-11). Knight Squad was renewed for a second season at 10 episodes, while The Dude Perfect Show was renewed for a third season at 15 episodes. Finally Hunter Street is getting a third season with 30 episodes.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows the Turtles on different adventures as they master new powers, encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations. Ranging from mystics, mutants, and madmen, new creatures and villains emerge to take on the brothers in battles across New York City.

The series stars new voice talent Omar Miller (Ballers) as Raph, a jagged-shelled snapping turtle; Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Leo, a red-eared slider turtle; Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as Donnie, a soft-shell turtle; Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as Mikey, a box turtle; Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker; Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles; and WWE Superstar John Cena as the villainous, Baron Draxum.

Henry Danger season five continues to follow Henry Hart (Jace Norman) as he navigates a double life as Kid Danger, the superhero sidekick to Captain Man (Cooper Barnes). The new season will introduce brand-new villains and offer surprises that will expand the mythology of the show. Henry Dangercast also includes Riele Downs as “Charlotte;” Sean Ryan Fox as “Jasper;” Ella Anderson as “Piper Hart;” Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as “Mr. Hart,” and Michael D. Cohen as “Schwoz,” who has been upped to a series regular. Christopher J. Nowak will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jake Farrow is executive producer. Henry Danger is created by Dan Schneider.

Knight Squad season two continues to follow fearless teens Arc (Owen Joyner), Ciara (Daniella Perkins), Warwick (Amarr M. Wooten), Prudence (Lexi DiBenedetto), Sage (Lilimar), Buttercup (Savannah May) and Sir Gareth (Kelly Perine) in the kingdom of Astoria, as they train to become elite knights. Knight Squad is created and executive produced by Sean Cunningham & Marc Dworkin.

The Dude Perfect Show returns to Nickelodeon as best friends Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, twins Coby and Cory Cotton and their beloved panda mascot take fans inside their 25,000 square-foot paradise, as they continue to conquer the craziest games, shots and challenges they can devise.The Dude Perfect Show is produced by Superjacket Productions, Inc.

Hunter Street season three follows the Hunter family on mysterious journeys around Amsterdam, leading them on epic and suspenseful adventures, as they come across puzzling clues, secret rooms and unexpected revelations. Hunter Street is produced by Blooming Media.

Will you be tuning into Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? Let us know in the comments!