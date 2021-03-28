Riverdale: "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man" Photos Released

The CW has released photos from "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man", the tenth episode of Riverdale's fifth season. The episode, which is the mid-season finale for the series, will air on Wednesday, March 31st. As we've seen in previews for the episode, there will be a lot of disparate storylines in the episode. There's the budding relationship between Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) as well as the latest nefarious plan from Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). The photos also show Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) dealing with what appears to be a tense and possibly surprising situation.

After "The Pincushion Man" airs, Riverdale will be on hiatus for three full months. The pre-planned break will see The CW's latest series, the Kung Fu reboot, to air its full first season in that time slot. Riverdale will return with new episodes on July 7th.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man" below and then read on for photos from the episode.

"PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT — While preparing for the school’s Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors. Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man" airs on March 31st.