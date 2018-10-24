‘Riverdale’ Clip Reveals Tonight’s Musical Number By Josie McCoy

The CW has released a clip from tonight’s episode of Riverdale, revealing the musical number that might be the one executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has said is his favorite of the series so far.

On tonight’s episode, titled “Chapter Thirty-Eight: As Above, So Below,” Josie McCoy delivers a sultry rendition of the classic Cole Porter tune “Anything Goes” on opening night of Veronica’s speakeasy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As resident chanteuse of La Bonne Nuit, Josie’s powerful performance (minus the Pussycats, unfortunately) is set to mark speakeasy’s debut, but a series of suspicious roadblocks threatened to derail the exciting moment. Desperate to keep Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe afloat with the additional income from her new business venture, Veronica enlists the help of Cheryl, Toni, Reggie, Kevin and Josie to ensure her grand opening goes off without a hitch.

With classy clientele dressed to the nines drinking mocktails and the arrival of a very unexpected guest, Josie’s haunting rendition of “Anything Goes” is performed alongside a burlesque routine from the Vixens.

The nightclub was set up at the end of last season by Veronica, who now owns Pop’s after she got mixed up in one of her father’s real estate deals to get her hands on it. Since Pop’s ended up in Hiram Lodge’s hands by not being able to make enough money to make ends meet, Veronica reasoned that she could kill two birds with one stone by making money by giving Riverdale‘s teens a place to hang out away from the prying eyes of the adults who are hanging around Pop’s just as often as the kids.

Written by iconic composer and songwriter Cole Porter as the title song for his 1934 Broadway musical, the original “Anything Goes” had a more upbeat style than Josie’s rendition. The musical follows the amusing antics aboard an ocean liner between a stowaway and an heiress. Porter is also widely known for his 1949 musical Kiss Me, Kate, for which he received the Tony Award for Composer and Lyricist. He has also been nominated for four Academy Awards and two Grammy Awards. “Anything Goes” was also recently covered by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

’80s kids will likely remember the song as the opening number from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.