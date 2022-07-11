Riverdale Gave Sabrina Spellman Her Comics Accurate Look and Fans Are Thrilled
This week's Riverdale was a big one not only for fans of the popular The CW series, but for fans of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well. The episode, "The Witches of Riverdale" saw Sabrina Spellman come to town to help Cheryl with a plan to resurrect the first born of the town who al died after Percival Pickens killed Nana Rose. But while fans were excited to see Kiernan Shipka reprise her role as Sabrina, there was something else that had fans taking to social media with great excitement.
Warning: slight spoilers for "The Witches of Riverdale" below.
As part of the rescue plan, Sabrina goes to the Sweet Hereafter to try to coax the deceased back into their bodies and when it comes to Jughead, he's hanging out in Pop's. But what has fans freaking out in the best way online is that the scene delivers not only on Sabrina and Jughead meeting for the first time, but it also delivers on an iconic comics-accurate look for Sabrina. While there was a lot that went on in the episode — including a brief moment where Sabrina's deceased boyfriend Nick Scratch inhabited Jughead's body — fans were pumped about that iconic red pants and white top look making it to screen. You can read on for fan reactions below and be sure to share your own in comments.
Sabrina’s outfit looks familiar…😉@kiernanshipka @RiverdaleWriter #Sabrina #ArchieComics #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/16xfYhRro2— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 11, 2022
Sabrina is wearing THE outfit! @ArchieComics #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/JgLU1fQlv9— k🌸 (@EarpSisters22) July 11, 2022
AHHHHH!! 1960s SABRINA!!#SabrinaSpellman #Riverdale #RiverdaleSeason6 pic.twitter.com/JAWmPOTCQ9— @Splash Lights Photos (Back in the Game For Now) (@Two_Cams25) July 11, 2022
SABRINA SPELLMAN AND JUGHEAD JONES FINALLY MEET EACH OTHER, I WON 😭😭😭 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/tCMtZyYHkS— ً (@FlashsNDrew) July 11, 2022
sabrina and jughead like comics
COMIC ACCURATE #riverdale pic.twitter.com/n432nIETbS— 𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙚l Maverick 🐍 (@MultiverseFlash) July 11, 2022
sabrina spellman i love you in every universe #riverdale pic.twitter.com/sS7zHmU2sO— best of kiernan shipka (@shipkafiles) July 11, 2022
😍😍😍Sabrina!! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/2iqzBhtZDC— Felix Navarro 🏳️🌈 ♥ Nace era! In Limbo w/Lan (@HandonsFlames) July 11, 2022