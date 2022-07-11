Riverdale Gave Sabrina Spellman Her Comics Accurate Look and Fans Are Thrilled

This week's Riverdale was a big one not only for fans of the popular The CW series, but for fans of Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well. The episode, "The Witches of Riverdale" saw Sabrina Spellman come to town to help Cheryl with a plan to resurrect the first born of the town who al died after Percival Pickens killed Nana Rose. But while fans were excited to see Kiernan Shipka reprise her role as Sabrina, there was something else that had fans taking to social media with great excitement.

Warning: slight spoilers for "The Witches of Riverdale" below.

As part of the rescue plan, Sabrina goes to the Sweet Hereafter to try to coax the deceased back into their bodies and when it comes to Jughead, he's hanging out in Pop's. But what has fans freaking out in the best way online is that the scene delivers not only on Sabrina and Jughead meeting for the first time, but it also delivers on an iconic comics-accurate look for Sabrina. While there was a lot that went on in the episode — including a brief moment where Sabrina's deceased boyfriend Nick Scratch inhabited Jughead's body — fans were pumped about that iconic red pants and white top look making it to screen. You can read on for fan reactions below and be sure to share your own in comments.