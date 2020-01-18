Katy Keene Crosses Over With Riverdale in “Men of Honor” Synopsis

The world of Riverdale will get a little bit larger when Katy Keene debuts on The CW next month and the latest spinoff of the “Archieverse” will waste no time with a little crossover between the small town of Riverdale and the big city of Katy Keene. The two series will come together for an official crossover with Riverdale‘s upcoming “Men of Honor” episode and now, The CW has released the official episode synopsis for the much-anticipated crossover.

As was confirmed by Riverdale and Katy Keene showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa in December, the episode will see Veronica (Camila Mendes) head to New York City and catch up with her old friend Katy (Lucy Hale). While the pair have a fun time in the big city, though, things will be quite complicated back in Riverdale with Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Bret (Sean Depner) set to duel to settle their grievances and a familiar, but unwelcome, face returns to Riverdale – Nick St. Clair (Graham Phillips). You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LUCY HALE GUEST STARS AS KATY KEENE — Archie (KJ Apa) grows concerned for Frank (guest star Ryan Robbins) after someone from his past arrives in Riverdale. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice’s (Mädchen Amick) investigation into incidents at Stonewall Prep leads them on a collision course with their number one suspect. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) challenges Bret (guest star Sean Depner) to a duel to settle their grievances, while Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) seek revenge against Nick St. Clair (guest star Graham Phillips), who has shown up unexpectedly in Riverdale. Finally, a trip to New York City gives Veronica (Camila Mendes) an opportunity to catch up with her old friend Katy Keene (guest star Lucy Hale). Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich also star. Catriona McKenzie directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson.

The “Men of Honor” episode is set to debut on Wednesday, February 5, the day before Katy Keene debuts on the network and the timing of the crossover episode is something that Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi touched on in a statement about the episode in December.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world – New York City – and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” the statement said. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that its old friends Veronica and Katy – Cami and Lucy – having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Katy Keene will take place five years after the events of Riverdale and will already have some pretty strong ties to the flagship series. Namely, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) exited Riverdale midway through last season, in order for Murray to play an older version of the character on Katy Keene. The series is set to follow the lives and loves of Katy, Josie, and their friends in New York City, and provide a much more “aspirational” take on the “Archieverse”.

“It is a watershed moment for the company,” Archie CEO John Goldwater previously told ComicBook.com of Katy Keene. “We are called Archie Comics, so most people don’t realize the breadth and depth of our IP. We literally have hundreds of brands, thousands of characters, obviously some way more well-known than others. Comic book people know Katy but the world at large don’t know Katy. And for us to be able to start to mine the depth of our library is a transformative moment for Archie Comics. It’s such an exciting moment in time for the company and it’s as exciting as when Riverdale first came along. It is that kind of seminal moment.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Men of Honor” will debut February 5.