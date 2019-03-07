‘Riverdale’ Airs Luke Perry Tribute

Tonight marked the first Riverdale episode following the passing of series star Luke Perry, and the show paid tribute in a very fitting way.

The latest episode of the hit The CW series, “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me”, recently aired a tribute to Perry. This comes after showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa reassured that all remaining episodes of the series would be dedicated to the actor, who played Fred Andrews on the series.

You can check out a screenshot of the tribute below.

Perry passed away at the age of 52 on Monday, after he had suffered a massive stroke in the days prior.

In addition to his Riverdale role, Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210. His work also includes appearances in The Fifth Element, The Simpsons, and The Incredible Hulk.

Production on Riverdale was shut down Monday and Tuesday in the wake of Perry’s passing. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry‘s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had already been filmed prior to his death, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Riverdale‘s third season continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.