‘Riverdale’ Star Luke Perry’s Final Film Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Revealed

This week’s Riverdale marked the late Luke Perry‘s final scene as Fred Andrews on the popular The CW series. It was an emotional moment for fans, who took to social media to note the occasion in what amounted to an impromptu fan tribute to the actor. However, Riverdale‘s “Fear the Reaper” isn’t Perry’s final on-screen appearance more broadly. The actor’s real final appearance will come in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which hits theaters in July. Now, producers David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh have revealed who Perry plays in the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producers reveal that Perry plays Scott Lancer, an homage the CBS Western series Lancer and that the character intersects with star Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton.

“[Luke] brings a very vivid character who is charismatic, and he brings heart to whatever he does,” Heyman said. “I think that it will be a pleasure for those fans of Luke to see.”

“Luke went in and won that part and deserved that part and owned that part, so it’s really special that was a bucket list that he was able to work with Quentin,” McIntosh added. “His performance is amazing, and he will be remembered as we release this movie, and his family will celebrate his performance with us.”

Perry passed away in March after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 52. Following Perry’s death, DiCaprio honored him on Twitter, noting that it had been an “honor” to work with him.

“Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist,” DiCaprio wrote. “It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.”

In addition to Perry’s untimely death, another actor connected to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also died prior to the film’s release. Burt Reynolds, who died last September at the age of 82, had been just weeks away from shooting his role in the film when he died. Reynolds had been slated to play George Spahn, the owner of the ranch where Charles Manson and his followers lived. However, as none of his scenes had been filled, actor Bruce Dern reached out to Tarantino and offered to step into the role.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will open in theaters July 26.

