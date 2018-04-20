‘Riverdale’ Puts Betty Face to Face With The Black Hood in “Chapter Thirty-Four: Killing of a Sacred Deer”

The CW has released the official synopsis for Riverdale‘s “Chapter Thirty-Four: Killing of a Sacred Deer.” The episode airs on May 9.

As the season winds down, it sounds like things are coming to a head for the Lodge family, as the North and Southside go to war, putting Archie against Jughead.

And, of course, it’s time for Betty to finally deal with the Black Hood.

The Black Hood, who had previously been presumed dead, showed back up again in this week’s musical episode, sending menacing letters and then murdering Midge Klump.

Early this season, Midge (Emilija Baranac) survived one of the Black Hood’s early attacks. She and Moose Mason (Cody Kearsely) had been taking drugs and making out in a car in a secluded area when the killer walked up to the driver’s side and started shooting. Moose saved Midge’s life by shielding her with his own body. However, there was no one to save Midge this time around.

While there being a tragedy in conjunction with the musical isn’t a huge surprise — the cast has been teasing that something dark happens for a few weeks with Cole Sprouse even saying the episode would find a way to “slam you back down” — Midge being the victim is. After her first brush with the Black Hood, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Glamour that he didn’t want to make the same mistake Stranger Things did when they killed Barb in Season One.

For those who don’t get the reference, in Stranger Things‘ first season, the show introduced Barb Holland (played by Shannon Purser, who incidentally, plays Ethel Muggs on Riverdale) only to kill her off just a few episodes later. Aguirre-Sacasa explained that killing off Midge would be sad since she was so new a character.

“I think people love finally getting to meet Midge, and people always like seeing Moose,” he said. “It would be a sad thing if we met Midge and then she ended up one of the Black Hood’s victims so quickly.”

However, despite these previous assertions, that is exactly what has happened. The character first appeared in the second season premiere and only a handful of episodes since which means it sounds like Riverdale followed in Stranger Things‘ footsteps after all. But hey, maybe Midge managed to cheat death a second time. It wouldn’t be the strangest thing to ever happen on Riverdale, after all.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Chapter Thirty-Four” below.

When an incident at the Sheriff’s station triggers an all-out war between the North and the Southside, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) find themselves in the fight of their lives. Meanwhile Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a devastating discovery about Hiram (Mark Consuelos), just as someone from his past arrives in Riverdale looking for revenge.

Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) comes face to face with the Black Hood.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Cherie Nowlan directed the episode written by Shepard Boucher.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Thirty-Four: Killing of a Sacred Deer” will debut on May 9.