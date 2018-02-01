‘Riverdale’: SPOILER Get Back Together in “The Wicked and The Divine”

Tonight’s episode saw the Lodge family come together for Veronica’s confirmation, but that wasn’t the only reunion this week on Riverdale.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Chapter Twenty-Five: The Wicked and the Divine”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite their breakup, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) have continued to be not just close friends, but allies as well, so when Mayor McCoy orders Jughead and the rest of the Serpents evicted from their homes on the town’s South Side ostensibly over the beheading of the Colonel Pickens statue last week, Jughead turns to Betty for help. The pair decide to treat the beheading like a missing persons case, putting up fliers and waiting for clues to come in.

Those clues pay off. While the pair are attending the reception following Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) confirmation, they get a call about the head. It turns out that Tall Boy had beheaded the statue on the request of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) to destabilize the Serpents for his own aims, but Tall Boy saw an advantage in it as well. Tall Boy thought that he would be able to use the situation to oust FP (Skeet Ulrich) and take over the Serpents along with Penny Peabody (Brit Morgan). This plan ultimately fails and, after Tall Boy is voted out of the Serpents, Betty and Jughead go back to his place to plan their next move. The pair decide not to go to Veronica with what they now know, and the conversation quickly turns to their relationship.

This isn’t a complete surprise. Earlier in the episode, the pair talked about their relationships since their breakup with Jughead admitting to his overnight with Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) while Betty remained mum about kissing Archie (KJ Apa). Now, alone and pausing to process the events of the evening, Betty and Jughead decide to get back together — but Betty still does not reveal her kiss with Archie.

That kiss with Archie might come back to haunt Betty, as will the fact that Veronica’s family is conspiring against Jughead’s world. Reinhart previously spoke about how the second half of the season will show Betty and Veronica’s friendship in jeopardy, largely due to family angle.

“Not to give too much away, but I think there is definitely challenges to come in Betty and Veronica’s friendship, and it’s a result of their parents, to be honest,” Reinhart said. “It’s like, how do they navigate their friendship with the parents that they have? And if their parents are at war, does that mean the kids are at war? That becomes very, very heavy in the latter half. The concept of Betty and Veronica putting each other first does become challenged.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.