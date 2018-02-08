‘Riverdale’ Reveals The Truth About Agent Adams in “The Tell-Tale Heart”

Riverdale‘s latest episode ended with a pretty shocking reveal — one that puts a recent mystery in perspective.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Tell-Tale Heart”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) butting heads with Arthur Adams (John Behlmann), the F.B.I. agent who has tasked Archie with investigating the Lodge family. Archie grew increasingly frustrated with Adams, especially after he seemed to threaten the well-being of Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) in the process.

Archie decided to come clean about his work with the FBI to Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), basically saying that he feels a deeper loyalty to Veronica (Camila Mendes) and her family than anything else. Hiram hinted that the situation with Agent Adams would be “taken care of.”

About a day later, Archie was picked up in a car by the Lodge family butler, and brought to a clearing in the middle of the woods. While there, he was met by Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), who told Archie the truth.

According to Hermione, Agent Adams was entirely a scam, one put in place by the Lodges as a way to test Archie’s loyalty. And as Hermione reassured, Archie passed the test.

This serves as an interesting conclusion (or, at least, development) to the presence of Agent Adams, something that Riverdale fans haven’t been able to wrap their head around for the past few episodes. As we speculated soon after his first appearance, something else seemed to be behind Adams’ arrival, most likely that someone was impersonating the FBI.

From there, Riverdale fans have taken Adams’ involvement in the show to some pretty weird places, including a pretty prominent theory that he was Archie’s imaginary friend. But now that we know the truth about Adams, it certainly puts things in perspective – and further shows just how much the Lodges are capable of.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.