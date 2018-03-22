‘Riverdale’: Secrets Come to the Surface in “The Noose Tightens” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “The Noose Tightens”, the upcoming seventeenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

As the title suggests, it sounds like a few of the season’s plotlines will develop in some pretty major ways, before the show dives into its Carrie: The Musical episode. Both the mayoral and student council races experienced some interesting developments in tonight’s episode, with Fred deciding to run for mayor against Hermione, and Jughead and Betty running against Veronica.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also sounds like the situation with the Coopers will reach some further development, after the various bombshells of tonight’s episode. Judging by this promo, things will get even worse for the Cooper family, with the car belonging to the murdered mystery man apparently being discovered in Swedlow Swamp.

The promo – as well as the photos for the episode – also hint that the episode will focus on Toni, Veronica, and Josie trying to solve a mystery about Cheryl — something that makes way more sense following the final scene of this week’s episode. It seems like the trio will be trying to find out the truth of where Cheryl has disappeared to, after Penelope forced her into gay conversion therapy at the hands of the Sisters of Quiet Mercy.

You can see the official synopsis for “The Noose Tightens” below.

UNWELCOMED GUESTS — Just as the town’s mayoral race gets underway, Riverdale High’s own student council election heats up. Archie (KJ Apa) steps up to help after learning that Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) mobster associates have come to Riverdale to stir up some trouble.

Meanwhile, things take a dangerous turn for Alice (Madchen Amick), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Chic (guest star Hart Denton) when an unexpected guest shows up at the Cooper residence. Finally, Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) team up to solve a strange mystery involving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens” will debut on March 28.