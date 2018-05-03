‘Riverdale’: Did SPOILER Just Die in “Shadow of a Doubt”?

Death has been all too frequent on Riverdale this season — and another character may have just met their end tonight.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “Shadow of a Doubt”, below!

The episode saw Riverdale still dealing with the aftermath of Midge Klump’s (Emilija Baranac) murder which meant that tensions were high all over town, but perhaps the highest among students at Riverdale High. Despite the murderer claiming to be the Black Hood, not everyone is convinced. Turns out that Midge had been cheating on Moose with a Serpent so when footage of Fangs along with Midge backstage right before her murder leaks, Reggie Mantle and the wrestle team are all too happy to pick up their pitchforks, metaphorically speaking.

From there, things spin out of control. With Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins) gone and the Lodges behind his replacement, Michael Minetta who happens to be The Hangman in Archie Comics lore, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) sees an opportunity to manipulate the situation. He gives Reggie control of the Dark Circle and suggest to them that, when Fangs is released from jail, maybe Reggie should take justice into his own hands. Meanwhile, Jughead and the Serpents are trying to protect Fangs, serving as Fangs’ bodyguards and try to guide him out of the jail and through an angry mob. Reggie shows up, pulling a gun as he works his way towards Fangs. Archie spots Reggie and tackles him, but the gun accidentally goes off.

Fangs is shot in the stomach, blood slowly spreading across his shirt, the Serpents around him as a fight breaks out among the crowd.

While Fangs’ final fate was left as a cliffhanger in the episode, that gunshot looks pretty ominous. Another death in Riverdale would serve to send the town deeper into chaos, something that the synopsis for next week’s episode indicates turns into an all-out war. Of course, this is Riverdale. It’s not impossible that Fangs survived, but even if he did, with the Black Hood back even that could be short-lived. Just ask Midge. She cheated death once only to succumb to a horrific fate.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.