‘Riverdale’ Season 2 is Now on Netflix

Get ready for twenty-two episodes of drama, intrigue, and Archie Comics Easter eggs, because Riverdale‘s second season is now available on Netflix.

As of today, the second season of the hit The CW series is officially available to stream on US Netflix. The arrival comes a week and a day after the season two finale, “Brave New World”.

Thanks to the deal that was struck between Netflix and The CW back in 2016, the release window of The CW shows has decreased dramatically, allowing subscribers with plenty of time to stream Riverdale before the third season begins.

For Riverdale in particular, this Netflix deal has become a bit of a blessing, as it led to an unprecedented increase in viewers between season one and season two. By the end of 2017, this culminated in very good news for The CW, as Riverdale helped the network sustain its overall ratings.

If you haven’t caught up on Riverdale yet – or have been interested in starting the series from the beginning – the second season’s Netflix debut will hopefully provide a reason to. The series is a dark reimagining of the Archie Comics world, which begins with Archie (KJ Apa) and company investigating the murder of a classmate.

The second season, which followed a shocking cliffhanger that we won’t spoil here, essentially turned things up to eleven. The twenty-two episodes provide fans with even more plot twists, fan-favorite pairings…and yes, even a musical episode.

And if you find yourself still wanting more Archie-inspired teen drama after Riverdale’s second season, you’re in luck. Not only are there plenty of tie-in comics and novels either already released or on the way, but Netflix is gearing up to debut a spinoff series, titled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, sometime later this year.

Considering the success that Riverdale has had on Netflix, the deal to bring Chilling Adventures to the streaming series ended up making a surprising amount of sense.

“Netflix has had great success and should get some credit for helping us get Riverdale binged.” The CW president Mark Pedowitz said earlier this year. “And our guys get a lot of credit from bringing the guys who binged [on Netflix] back to the network and our digital site. I wish them the best.”

Will you be adding Riverdale‘s second season to your Netflix queue? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Riverdale‘s third season will debut Wednesdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.