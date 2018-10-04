‘Riverdale’: Betty and Jughead Investigate in “Fortune and Men’s Eyes” Photos

The CW has released new photos from “Fortune and Men’s Eyes”, the upcoming second episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

The photos don’t give a whole lot away about the episode, entirely focusing on Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) getting up to some sort of sleuthing. You can check them out in our gallery below.

“What made people fall in love with them from the start was seeing them together as this team, a crimefighting duo,” Reinhart explained in a recent interview. “You definitely see that within the first few episodes. They take this new killing spree under their belts, which is a lot for two teenagers to do.”

After uncovering the truth about Jason Blossom’s killer, and unmasking the Black Hood, it sounds like “Bughead” will be navigating an entirely new, and twisted, case.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

Of course, Season 3 is expected to have a lot more in store, especially with Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) going to trial in the season premiere. It’s unclear whether or not he will end up going to jail – especially with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) framing him for murder in the first place – but fans will just have to wait and see to find out.

You can view the synopsis for “Fortune and Men’s Eyes” below.

“FIRST DAY JITTERS

After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery.

As Archie (KJ Apa) navigates his new surroundings, Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a plan to bring a bit of home to him. Elsewhere, when Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) decides to join the RROTC, Kevin (Casey Cott) worries he may be pulling away from him.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.”

“Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men’s Eyes” will debut on Wednesday, October 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.