‘Riverdale’: New Details Emerge About Season 3’s Parents Flashback Episode

The world of Riverdale could be getting to a whole new level of weird in Season 3.

ComicBook.com was on hand during The CW‘s recent Television Critics Association panel, where the cast and crew teased what fans can expect in the new season. Among those was information about “The Midnight Club”, a flashback episode where Riverdale‘s high schoolers will be portraying younger versions of their parents.

Described as the series’ take on The Breakfast Club, the episode is set to follow the younger versions of Riverdale‘s fan-favorite parents, and unmask some sort of dark secret that the ensemble has been hiding. The episode will see Lili Reinhart playing a younger version of Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), Cole Sprouse playing a young F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich), Camila Mendes playing a young Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols), Madeleine Petsch playing a young Penelope Blossom (Nathalie Boltt), and KJ Apa playing a young Fred Andrews (Luke Perry).

“Throughout the years, we’ve talked a little bit about backstory and we’ve been revealing backstory slowly,” creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained during the panel. “And periodically I will get a call phone call from Madchen, who’ll say, ‘Ok, I’m playing a scene and I know nothing of the context.’ So we talk about that stuff.”

At the panel, it was revealed that Reinhart has been studying Amick’s performance as Twin Peaks‘ Shelly Johnson, and that Luke Perry is excited to see Apa’s take on his character.

The episode was first teased during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, with fans eager to see exactly how the idea would come together. And the notion that the parents will be hiding a sort of dark secret is particularly interesting, especially considering the various other plot points that will be going on.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.