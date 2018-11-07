‘Riverdale’ Channels ‘The Breakfast Club’ in “The Midnight Club” Poster

If you weren’t already prepared for tonight’s very special episode of Riverdale, then a delightful new poster might be here to help.

The CW has released an official poster for “The Midnight Club”, this week’s flashback-heavy episode surrounding the younger versions of Riverdale‘s parents. Given the title of the episode, it probably isn’t too surprising to see the poster channel The Breakfast Club, with Hermione Gomez (Camila Mendes), Alice Smith (Lili Reinhart), Fred Andrews (KJ Apa), Penelope Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), FP Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Sierra Samuels (Ashleigh Murray) all posed similarly to the original film’s poster.

This isn’t the first time that Riverdale has debuted a very special poster for certain episodes, with last season’s Carrie: The Musical installment getting its own fiery one-sheet. Still, the poster for “The Midnight Club” is pretty clever, even as it highlights the slightly-sinister actions that the parents might take in the episode.

“One of the things that the kids discover pretty early on is that the murder victims in the present were playing a game called Gryphons & Gargoyles, which is of course the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained in a recent interview. “And what our kids in the present discover is that their parents, when they were in high school, were also playing this game and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

As fans saw with the already-released photos, the episode will have a ton of nostalgic antics, including a cameo from Anthony Michael Hall as Riverdale High’s principal. The episode will also provide some pretty major hints about the backstories of the various parents, something that has only been hinted thus far in Riverdale‘s tenure.

“Young Alice is so different from the Alice that you see today,” Lili Reinhart, who will be playing a young Alice Cooper (nee Smith) explained in a previous interview. “She’s not just this uptight, precocious, looks-down-upon-everyone teen — like she was a Serpent. So that gives her young personality a lot.”

You can view the synopsis for “The Midnight Club” below!

“Chapter Thirty-Nine: The Midnight Club” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLSV) (HDTV)

ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND MICHAEL CONSUELOS GUEST STAR IN A FLASHBACK TO RIVERDALE HIGH CIRCA 1992

When Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Alice (Madchen Amick) about Gryphons and Gargoyles, Alice has no choice but to come clean about how she, along with a young Fred (KJ Apa), FP (Cole Sprouse), Hermoine (Camila Mendes), Hiram (guest star Michael Consuelos), Sierra (Ashleigh Murray), Penelope (Madelaine Petsch) and Tom (Casey Cott), played the game in the early 90’s – and how a shocking mystery has been plaguing them all ever since.

Marisol Nichols, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

What do you think of this new look at Riverdale‘s flashback episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

“The Midnight Club” is expected to air on November 7th at 8/7c on The CW.