‘Riverdale’: Veronica Plans to Spring Archie From Juvie in “The Great Escape” Synopsis

The CW has released a new synopsis for “The Great Escape”, the fifth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

While the synopsis is relatively vague, it does hint at Veronica (Camila Mendes) attempting to rescue Archie (KJ Apa) from juvenile detention, a circumstance that has gotten a lot more dire over the season thus far. In this week’s episode, Archie was reluctantly recruited into a sort of underground fight club, which quickly proved to be borderline-deadly.

By the end of the episode, Archie suggested that he and his fellow prisoners attempt to find a way to break out, and it’s interesting that it will only take the span of one ’90s-themed bottle episode for that plan to start to be put into action.

The synopsis also hints that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) might get in too deep with the world of Griffins and Gargoyles, the D&D-like game that has resulted in a series of rather creepy suicides.

“One of my favorite things recently was the first season of True Detective, and we’re sort of telling a similar ritualistic crime that happens in Riverdale,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in a previous interview. “We jokingly call it teen detectives meets True Detective, because we find Betty and Jughead investigating this really disturbing crime that seems to speak to the very twisted history of Riverdale.”

“The murder victims in the present were playing a game called Griffins & Gargoyles, which is, of course, the Riverdale version of Dungeons & Dragons,” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “Our kids discover that when their parents were in high school they also were playing this game, and there was a similar murder that happened in the past.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Great Escape” below.

“ROLLING THE DICE — After weeks go by with no contact from Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a dangerous plan to break him out of juvie.

Meanwhile, when Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has taken their investigation into Griffins & Gargoyles a step too far, she finds herself in a race against the clock to save him.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Greg Murray & Ace Hasan (#305.)”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Great Escape” will air on November 14th.