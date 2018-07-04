‘Riverdale’: Camila Mendes Calls Season 3 “Superheroes vs. Supervillains”

Riverdale‘s second season ended with a major shakeup. Thanks to the machinations of Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. That villainous act stunned fans, but according to series star Camila Mendes it also set up for a very “comic book” season 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Vanity Fair x Max Mara Celebration of Women in Film last month, Mendes — who plays Veronica Lodge — said that The CW drama has set up for a story that is very “superheroes versus villains”.

“I think now they’ve set up a really great like superheroes versus villains story,” Mendes said. “Now we really know who the good guys are and who the bad guys are, so I think season 3 might have a nice comic book feel to it.”

The idea of who the villains really are is something that Riverdale played with a great deal during the second season. The central mystery of Season 2 was the identity of the Black Hood, the serial killer who tormented Riverdale‘s residents and very nearly tore the town apart. While the Black Hood ended up being Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) dad, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro), Hiram was taking full advantage of the town’s hysteria for his own shady business purposes. While Veronica suspected her dad was up to no good, his having Archie arrested for murder cemented it and Mendes also said she’s like to see father and daughter face one another in Season 3.

“Her finally acknowledging her dad is the bad guy is a long time coming, but this one I think is the final blow so I’m excited to see how she fights him in season 3,” she said. “I think it’s about time they go head to head.”

If Veronica does go head to head with her father — especially with Archie potentially in prison — she’ll likely need the support of her friends and that could mean more interactions among them in Season 3. Group interactions were a little lacking last season and even Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar that she’d like to see more of them going forward.

“It’s something I’m very much pushing for, that you do see the kids interact more as a group,” Reinhart said.

The third season of Riverdale will debut on Wednesday, October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.