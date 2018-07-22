‘Riverdale’ Will Have Another Musical Episode in Season 3

The world of Riverdale will have a song in its heart once again.

During the show’s panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that yes, Season 3 will include another full-fledged musical episode.

As fans will remember, the series broke format (to an extent) with a Carrie: The Musical-themed episode earlier this year. The episode brought fans a grisly murder, new secrets — oh, and quite a lot of song and dance.

“I’m a huge fanatic of Carrie, the novel and then the movie,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admitted during a previous interview. “I was obsessed with the Broadway flop of Carrie: The Musical. Five or six years ago, one of my good friends revived it off-Broadway, and he revealed it to be the gem that I always knew it was. So we thought, ‘This would thematically be a great musical for Riverdale to do.’”

“That show also has archetypes like the good girl next door, the nice boy who takes Carrie to the prom.” Aguirre-Sacasa added. “It felt like we could play with these archetypes.”

While it’s unclear what show will be the inspiration for Riverdale‘s second musical episode, fans will certainly be eager to find out. And depending on when in the season the musical episode takes place, it could prove to be a major thematic shift for the show’s ensemble.

“I don’t think it’d be Riverdale if there wasn’t something tragic about a musical episode.” Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones, said of last season’s musical episode. “It can be a breath of fresh air for people who have been watching a debilitating series of events for these characters. But we still find a way to pick you up and slam you back down.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.