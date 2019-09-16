Riverdale Releases Trippy New Poster for Season 4

After murderers, Black Hoods, and Gargoyle Kings, Riverdale is preparing itself for a whole new kind of mystery. On Monday, The CW released a brand new piece of key art from the show’s upcoming fourth season, which puts the show’s teenage ensemble at the center. The poster features Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton), Kevin Keller (Casey Cott), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) in a red and blue filter, alongside the tagline “Sex. Lies. Videotapes.”

While there’s no indication exactly what the “videotapes” part has to do with Season 4, the show’s newest trailer certainly teased a lot of teenage debauchery and drama. At the center of it will be the mystery surrounding Jughead, who appeared to be dead or missing in a flash-forward sequence last season.

“I can’t say anything specifically to that,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Jughead’s fate shortly after the Season 3 finale. “All I can say is, I guess things look very dire for Jughead in that scene, for sure.”

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

“They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal.” Sprouse told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer. “You don’t want people to know the ending until it’s the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it’s interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I’m excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I’m hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone’s cold.”

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.