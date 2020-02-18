Riverdale: “How to Get Away With Murder” Photos Released

Last week’s episode of Riverdale certainly knocked TV fans off of their feet, when weeks of flash-forwards and speculation seemed to hint at a dire end for Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). While there’s certainly always a chance for Jughead to be faking his apparent death – especially given the evidence we’ve seen thus far – things certainly don’t look good for the rest of the “Core Four” at the moment, especially if the show’s most recent photos are any indication. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder”, the fourteenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The photos show Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) all trying to regroup after Jughead’s death, which appears to be at the hands of a psychologically-manipulated Betty. While it’s unclear where things will go from there, it’s certainly a mystery that fans are eager to follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder” below!

“THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder” will air on February 26th.

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7