‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: The Farm Claims Another Character in “The Raid”

Betty finds out that The Farm is holding an open house, and she and Veronica decide to go. Kevin leads them through the open house, where they run into Alice wearing all white. Betty tries to reconcile with her mom, but it doesn’t go well. Betty is then led into an “interview” with Evelyn, where she’s asked a series of increasingly-bizarre questions.

Betty asks Cheryl for help infiltrating The Farm, and she agrees. In the school bathroom, Cheryl pretends to cry about breaking up with Toni, which catches Evelyn’s attention. Cheryl goes into her Farm interview with Evelyn wearing a wire, only for Edgar to step in and finish out the interview. Cheryl recounts her trauma surrounding Jason’s death, and Edgar argues that she’s already been baptized into The Farm. He offers to help her overcome her trauma even more.

Betty gives Cheryl a list of questions to ask Edgar, but gets nervous about how clearly enthusiastic she was talking to Edgar. In the next interview session, Cheryl asks Edgar about the audio tapes recorded of each interview, which immediately makes him suspicious. Edgar leads Cheryl to a broom closet, and the audio feed cuts out. The next day at school, Cheryl refuses to tell Betty what she saw in the secret room, and decides to stop being Betty’s mole. Betty decides to infiltrate The Farm on her own.

At The Farm, Betty sneaks in to the records room, ultimately finding Alice’s, Polly’s, and Cheryl’s tapes. Betty gives them to Cheryl, but it isn’t stopping her from continuing to go to The Farm. Cheryl reveals that she saw Jason, and she swears it wasn’t a hallucination.

Betty meets with Alice, asking if she joined The Farm because it allows her to talk to her dead son, Charles. Alice confirms it, and Betty asks to meet Edgar. He reveals that he has backup tapes of her family’s interviews, and Betty asks him to tell her everything.

Gladys finds out about the trailer being burned, and immediately suspects Jughead. She threatens him not to cross her. Jughead tells Archie that he and the Serpents are subtly working to divide up the drug trade underneath Gladys’ nose. Jughead and Serpents accost the dealer at the local comic book store, and continue to shake down the remainder of the Gargoyle dealers, only to accidentally ruin one of F.P.’s busts in the process. F.P. gets upset about that, and threatens to arrest any of the Serpents if they interfere again.

Elsewhere, Archie gets a call from Mad Dog, asking for his help. He reveals that the juvenile prison is being dissolved into Hiram’s new prison, and that he’s worried about the fight club being started back up again. Archie asks for Veronica’s help, and she arranges a meeting between Archie and Governor Dooley. Dooley initially resists, but Archie blackmails him, saying that he’ll go public about the underground fight club. Veronica asks Dooley to pardon the people at the prison, and he agrees. Archie offers for some of the boys with nowhere to go to stay at the boxing gym. Elio visits the gym asking to recruit the boys for his boxing tournament, but Archie tells him to leave.

Mad Dog finds a group of Gargoyles making drugs in his family’s apartment, and Archie offers to help get rid of them. He relays that information to Jughead, and agrees for the crew and the Serpents to team up. They all break into the apartment building and appear to intercept the Gargoyles, until Kurtz puts up a fight, shoving himself and Jughead out of a window and escaping. In the process, the group loses Baby Teeth.

Jughead confronts Gladys about what she’s doing with the drugs trade, and threatens to tell F.P.. Gladys says that this conflict is only between the two of them, and Jughead vows that he isn’t done yet. Meanwhile, Mad Dog reveals that he sold out to Elio in exchange for his family’s safety. Jughead and Archie are given a quest card and a tooth, which appear to be what’s left of Baby Teeth. F.P. then finds Baby Teeth dead in a Gargoyle-style sacrifice.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Veronica is still trying to come to terms with her parents’ divorce. Hermione gets upset that she isn’t invited to the opening of Hiram’s prison, because she’s worried about being unprotected once more people in the mob know about the divorce. Veronica suggests that Hiram and Hermione go to marriage counseling, but they refuse. Hermione later finds a stack of fish in her office, as a sign that someone wants to kill her. Veronica confronts Hiram about it, and asks for him to not leave Hermione vulnerable in the eyes of the mob. After the prison opening, Hiram reveals that their marriage has been annulled, so she’s still protected. He accuses Veronica of sending Hermione the fish, and she admits to it.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.