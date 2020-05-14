Riverdale Season 4 Is Now on Netflix

✖

Riverdale has become a bonafide phenomenon over the past four years, both through airing linearly on The CW, and through binge-watches on Netflix. If you've been waiting for the show's newest season to hit the popular streaming service, you're in luck. As of today, Season 4 of Riverdale is now available to stream on Netflix. The newest stretch of episodes is centered around a pretty harrowing mystery -- of whether or not Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) was really going to die in a flash-forward sequence to Spring Break.

"Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in an interview about Season 4. "We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again."

The season has also dealt with the passing of series star Luke Perry, with Season 4 opening with an emotional tribute episode to him and his character, Fred Andrews.

"Everything in that first episode is so authentic and so real that it didn’t really feel like shooting an episode of our show... It was obviously really emotional." KJ Apa, who played Perry's onscreen son, Archie Andrews, revealed in a previous interview. "It’s a beautiful episode; we still have a lot to shoot for it... I’m super excited for people to see it."

"It’s a tough one, because you have to go back a bit and access that emotion — that is not something that everyone feels comfortable doing..." Apa continued. "The writers absolutely nailed it."

Along the way, there are also half a dozen other eventful plotlines, a Hedwig and the Angry Inch-themed musical episode, and so much more.

