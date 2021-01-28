Riverdale Recap: Everything You Missed in "The Preppy Murders"

After a long-awaited Season 5 premiere, Riverdale is officially back -- and it definitely is continuing to up the ante. The hit The CW series still has a few more episodes of storylines left before its mid-season time jump, which was initially put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. Tonight, viewers were treated to the penultimate episode before the time jump happens, and it featured even more drama, intrigue, and murder than fans might have been expecting. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Riverdale's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders.” Obviously, spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale, "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders", below! Only look if you want to know!

Betty & Jughead Brett comes to Betty with information, in exchange for him being placed into solitary for his own safety. The next day, when Betty and Jughead visit the jail, they learn that Brett was killed, and that his eyes were gouged out. They also find David dead by suicide, which they find suspicious in and of itself. Betty then gets a call from Donna, who argues that there's a conspiracy to murder all of the Preppies. Betty and Jughead later get a new video, which shows the Auteur breaking into the Jones-Cooper house and threatening everyone while they sleep. After putting two and two together - and finding a bug planted at the house - Betty eventually figures out that Charles has been behind the murders. She and Jughead confront Charles, and he admits to all of it -- except for the videotapes. Jughead later realizes who the auteur is -- it's Jellybean. Jughead tells FP about it, and argues that she became the auteur as a way to create a mystery that Jughead would want to stick around in Riverdale for. All the while, Jughead gets accepted to the University of Ohio's writing program.

Archie Veronica tells Archie they need to pretend they're together until at least graduation, to not draw suspicion from Jughead or any of their other classmates. Later, Hiram physically confronts Archie about what happened. The man who took the blame for Fred's car crash, Mr. Augustine, asks Mary and Archie to testify via a letter. Mr. Augustine later asks Archie to write the letter for his son, Jeffrey, but he refuses. Between that and the new tape from the auteur, Archie gets viscerally upset, but his Uncle Frank arrives to help calm everyone down. Archie ultimately does write the letter, arguing that Jeffrey's life doesn't need to be ruined because of the accident.

Veronica Veronica tells Archie they need to pretend they're together until at least graduation. Later, Hiram physically confronts Archie about what happened. Outside of the diner, Veronica is accosted by the Malloy family, who want to kill her as revenge for what Hiram did to their family. Hermosa kills them all. Veronica and Hermosa go to Hermione to try to find a way to get control away from Hiram and force his hand towards retirement, and she agrees. Veronica decides that she needs to stop condoning Hiram's behavior, and he ultimately takes the hint, agreeing to retire. Hermione also announces that she's divorcing Hiram, in order to join the cast of the Real Housewives of New York.