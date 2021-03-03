Riverdale Isn't Airing a New Episode This Week

✖

Riverdale has already covered a lot of ground so far in its fifth season, including bringing its entire plot and roster of characters seven years into the future. Along the way, fans have definitely been treated to some surprising reveals amid the unexpected new status quo -- but they'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly where the story goes next. The CW will not be airing a new episode of Riverdale this Wednesday, March 3rd. Instead, the series will be rerunning the second episode of Season 5, "Chapter Seventy-Eight: The Preppy Murders." New episodes of the series will resume the following Wednesday, March 10th, with "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky."

The episode hints at some plot points that have been teased by the series for a while now, particularly the idea of Archie running Riverdale's new fire department, something that will clearly take a personal context after this week's episode ended with his and Jughead's house engulfed in flames. There's also the mystery of what exactly happened with Polly Cooper (Tiera Skovbye), whose remains appeared to be found by Betty, Alice, and Kevin at the tail end of this week's episode. Could it all be tied to the "Mothmen", a mysterious group who were believed to have kidnapped and poisoned people in Riverdale decades ago? Fans will just have to wait and see.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" below!

"A FEW GOOD MEN — Following in his Grandpa Artie’s footsteps, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to recruit Riverdale’s new volunteer fire department. Toni’s (Vanessa Morgan) attempt to lure Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) out of Thornhill and back into daily life in Riverdale leads to more tension between the two. Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Alice (Mädchen Amick) and Kevin’s (Casey Cott) latest investigation leads them into conflict with Hiram (Mark Consuelos). Finally, as Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes up with a risky plan to support Riverdale’s local businesses, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) begin to unravel an old mystery surrounding some strange sightings in the town. Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c. "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" will air on March 10th.