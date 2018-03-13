‘Riverdale’: Veronica and Toni Team Up in “The Noose Tightens” Photos

The CW has released a batch of first-look photos for Riverdale‘s upcoming episode “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens,” which will air on March 28.

In the episode, both the town and the school are gripped by local politics, with the student council election taking place at the same time as the mayoral election to replace Sierra McCoy.

There’s bigger fish to fry, though, as organized crime families, presumably still stung from the death of Papa Poutine, converge on Riverdale.

And, yes, the thing that got teased last night appears be be bearing fruit as the synopsis mentions some trouble for the Cooper family…!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7288]The photos, meanwhile, focus primarily on the trio of Josie, Veronica, and Toni, who are seemingly working with or on behalf of Cheryl…but a certain group of fans will be thrilled to see a photo of Alice Cooper and FP Jones together, too…!

There is also, if you look really closely, an Easter egg buried in one of these photos for an upcoming episode of the series as well.

You can see the official synopsis below.

UNWELCOMED GUESTS — Just as the town’s mayoral race gets underway, Riverdale High’s own student council election heats up. Archie (KJ Apa) steps up to help after learning that Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) mobster associates have come to Riverdale to stir up some trouble.

Meanwhile, things take a dangerous turn for Alice (Madchen Amick), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Chic (guest star Hart Denton) when an unexpected guest shows up at the Cooper residence. Finally, Toni (guest star Vanessa Morgan), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) team up to solve a strange mystery involving Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch).

Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Chapter Thirty: The Noose Tightens” will debut on March 28.

