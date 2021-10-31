Riverdale’s Mark Consuelos Shows Off Halloween Costume With Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have a tradition of knocking their Halloween costumes out of the park, and this year is no different. The couple has debuted plenty of fun outfits over the years, including their Adams Family getups as Gomez, Morticia, and Wednesday Adams (Ripa was both Morticia and Wednesday that year), as well as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo from I Love Lucy, Harley Quinn, I Dream of Jeanie, and more. Now they’ve taken on the spirit of the 1940s with their latest look, with Mark wearing a slick grey vest with suit pants combo and Kelly wearing a lovely blue dress accompanied with a stylish hat. You can check it out below.

Ripa shared the new photo (which also shows off the skulls at the bottom of the steps) with the caption “Mom and Dad just returned from the #1940s to remind you to tune in today for #LiveHalloween It’s Out Of This World 🚀🧨”

As for Consuelos, the Riverdale star recently had the chance to work with his wife on the set of the beloved show, and he talked about the experience in a new interview with Glitter Magazine.

“It was great. We only got to shoot a couple of scenes where we were like a seen in the hallway. The shot was someone taking photos of us. So we didn’t have actual dialogue or scenes. I love working with my wife. She’s amazing. That’s how I started my career. I hope they bring her back. That was so cool,” Consuelos said.

Consuelos also talked a bit about what he’d like to do more of in the future.

“I know I probably wouldn’t want to direct. I’ve toyed with the idea, and I watched the directors on our show do what they do. When they’re on set, I realized that that’s already so much from the beginning of the day to the end of the day. Everybody depends on you to tell them what’s happening. There is also so much preproduction that goes into an episode; a couple of weeks of that and then there’s also post-production. It’s a lot of work. So, I don’t think right now, at least directing, would be something I would be interested in doing. We have a production company, and we produce various projects, so I feel like I’ve got my hands in the other aspects enough to keep me occupied and interested. But right now, acting is probably the one thing that I enjoy the most and feel the most capable of,” Consuelos said.