Rob McElhenney Launched Ryan Reynolds Memorial Blimp to Celebrate His Co-Chair's Birthday

Both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have worn a lot of proverbial hats over the years, including as co-chairs of the Wrexham AFC football club. The two actors have inspired and delighted fans as owners of the team, both through their documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, and through various hilarious social media posts and stunts. The newest is to celebrate the occasion of Reynolds' birthday, which McElhenney honored in an unexpected way — with the help of a memorial blimp. On Monday, McElhenney took to social media to share a video of him unveiling the "Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Blimp." The structure is covered in Reynolds' from behind-the-scenes of the Deadpool movies, and even takes flight in the video.

Reynolds responded in kind, telling McElhenney to "expect my formal response on April 14, 2023," which will be his co-chair's birthday. This comes after Reynolds already dedicated a urinal to McElhenney for this year's birthday.

The head and mouth are to scale, but the eyes are 50% more dreamy in real life. Happy Birthday @vancityreynolds from the @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse. pic.twitter.com/9cGqQzOQLE — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 23, 2022

Why do Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own a football club?

Reynolds and McElhenney completely took over Wrexham AFC in February of 2021, helping the team — and its hometown of Wrexham, Whales — flourish in some unexpected ways ever since.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement at the time. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."

Will there be a Welcome to Wrexham Season 2?

Welcome to Wrexham, the Hulu docuseries chronicling Reynolds and McElhenney's efforts to run the team, was renewed for a second season earlier this month. All episodes of the series' first season is now streaming on Hulu, and Wrexham AFC's games are now being featured on ESPN 2.

What do you think of Rob McElhenney's birthday surprise for Ryan Reynolds? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!