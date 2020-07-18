Robert Downey Jr. to Interview SNL's Colin Jost for Book Release

✖

Robert Downey Jr. is set to interview SNL’s Colin Jost for his book release. The comedian is promoting A Very Punchable Face which touches on his career in comedy and contains some wild stories about the people he’s met over time. Getting Downey in to interview him will easily draw some more eyeballs to the event this Monday. The two have obviously met before as Jost is famously in a relationship with Scarlett Johansson. No doubt the Black Widow star will also be enjoying seeing those two banter back and forth. Book Soup is selling tickets for the virtual event for $33. If you’re a fan of Weekend Update, or just want to hear some of Jost’s observations, both the book and this interview might be worth checking out.

I promise to pull no punches while interviewing @ColinJost for his book ”A VERY PUNCHABLE FACE”... I will virtually probe and penetrate... please join? https://t.co/rerIqRpQO6 pic.twitter.com/gkDthcKEPF — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) July 18, 2020

Book Soup describes the event like this:

“If there's one trait that makes someone well suited to comedy, it's being able to take a punch--metaphorically and, occasionally, physically... From growing up in a family of firefighters on Staten Island to commuting three hours a day to high school and "seeing the sights" (like watching a Russian woman throw a stroller off the back of a ferry), to attending Harvard while Facebook was created, Jost shares how he has navigated the world like a slightly smarter Forrest Gump.”

“You'll also discover things about Jost that will surprise and confuse you, like how Jimmy Buffett saved his life, how Czech teenagers attacked him with potato salad, how an insect laid eggs inside his legs, and how he competed in a twenty-five-man match at WrestleMania (and almost won). You'll go behind the scenes at SNL (where he's written some of the most memorable sketches and characters of the past fifteen years) and Weekend Update. And you'll experience the life of a touring stand-up comedian--from performing in rural college cafeterias at noon to opening for Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall.”

“For every accomplishment (hosting the Emmys), there is a setback (hosting the Emmys). And for every absurd moment (watching paramedics give CPR to a raccoon), there is an honest, emotional one (recounting his mother's experience on the scene of the Twin Towers' collapse on 9/11). Told with a healthy dose of self-deprecation, A Very Punchable Face reveals the brilliant mind behind some of the dumbest sketches on television, and lays bare the heart and humor of a hardworking guy--with a face you can't help but want to punch

