Robot Chicken Creator Has Bad News for Fans Wanting A New Season

Robot Chicken is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, but one of the minds behind the series has some bad news for fans hoping to see a new season in the future. Robot Chicken was one of the most unique franchises to ever premiere with Adult Swim. The stop-motion animated series took many pop culture icons from the 1980s and more and offered up tons of parody sketches to imagine these icons in a whole new kind of way. By using their action figures and other playsets to do it, Robot Chicken really came through with its own identity that fans have been loving through the decades since.

Robot Chicken is now celebrating its 20th anniversary, and will be returning with a new special to commemorate the occasion later this Summer. But it’s a far cry from the Season 12 that fans have been hoping to see ever since Season 11 came to an end years ago. But in speaking with Indiewire, Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green has some unfortunate news for fans still holding out for that next season as he doesn’t think that the team will ever do a full season of episodes for the series ever again.

Robot Chicken Co-Creator Talks Season 12 Possibility

“I can say with a bit of certainty that I don’t think we’ll ever do a whole season of ‘Robot Chicken.’ I don’t think we’ll ever do another 20 quarter-hour episodes,” Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green stated about a potential Season 12. “What I do expect we’ll do is continue to make half-hour specials that are dedicated to a specific property.” As for why, Green proposes that it’s because Adult Swim overall is “less and less important to the business daddy.” But these specials will continue to keep the franchise alive.

In fact, Green sees these specials taking on Warner Bros. Discovery’s various properties as a way for Robot Chicken to keep going, “I look at what ‘South Park’ has done with their specials,” Green stated. “Those have been really effective, and each individual special has made money for the parent company and promotion for its streaming platform. I think that’s where we’re going to start to fit in.” So while it unfortunately seems like a new season of the series is off the table for now, Robot Chicken as a franchise is still going to be alive in some form if these specials find their own success.

What to Know for Robot Chicken’s 20th Anniversary Special?

Scheduled for a release some time later this Summer with Adult Swim, Robot Chicken’s 20th anniversary special is titled “The Robot Chicken Self-Discovery Special.” This new special will be taking aim at Warner Bros. Discovery’s various channels like Discovery, Food Network, and TLC as fans will be following “the hapless Robot Chicken Nerd as he seeks self-discovery America’s way: going on reality shows! Will he find a 90 Day Fiancé – or end up Shark Week chum?”

If you wanted to watch more of Robot Chicken right now, Adult Swim is celebrating the animated series through the rest of the month as it has been airing five nights a week along with many of the specials the series has released in the past. If you wanted to go back and check out the 11 seasons of the animated series released thus far in a different way, you can now find it all streaming with Max. This new special will likely be streaming with Max after its debut with Adult Swim as well.

