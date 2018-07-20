Roseanne Barr Says ABC Series Was Canceled Following Support for Trump

Hours after posting a series of YouTube videos trying to explain her behavior, Roseanne Barr has released a new statement regarding the cancellation of her ABC comedy series, Roseanne.

On Friday, Barr attempted to explain from her point of view, why ABC decided to cancel the series on May 29, following a racist tweet about former president Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In one video, The Hollywood Reporter writes, Barr began, looking at the camera before going into a long statement.

“Hi, this is Roseanne Barr and I’d like to welcome you to my own studio, where I’m able to speak for myself to my fellow and sister Americans without the filter of the biased media,” she said.

“This was my statement from the very beginning, and it will continue to be forever because it is the truth. When ABC called and asked me to explain my ‘egregious and unforgivable tweet,’ I told them I thought Valerie Jarrett was white. And I also said I am willing to go on The View, Jimmy Kimmel, or whatever other show you want me to go on and explain that to my audience.”

Barr concluded her statement with reasoning as to why her series was canceled, speculating how it all came down to one thing.

“Now, instead what happened was about 40 minutes after that my show was canceled before even one advertiser pulled out and I was labeled a racist. Why, you ask? Well, the answer is simple. It’s because I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”

Barr’s new video comes 11 days after she said she was planning a sit-down television interview.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she tweeted July 8.

Barr’s remark on Twitter, in which she compared the black former Obama aide to an “ape,” led to ABC canceling the reboot of Roseanne after just one season. At the time, on May 29, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Earlier Friday, Barr released another video in which she attempted to explain her racist remarks against Jarrett.

Looking visibly upset, Barr says she’s trying to talk about the Iran deal and Valerie Jarrett, which she says was what her tweet was about, before looking right at the camera and screaming, “I thought the bitch was white!”

She also previously wrote that she was on Ambien when she sent the initial tweet about Jarrett.

Since the cancellation, ABC has announced it greenlit a spinoff series, The Conners, which will involved all Roseanne cast members except for Barr, set to premiere this fall.