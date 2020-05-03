Roswell, New Mexico: Jamie Clayton Guest Stars in New "Say It Ain't So" Photos

The CW has released photos for "Say It Ain't So" the upcoming eighth episode of Roswell, New Mexico's second season. With Max back to life, the focus begins to shift in earnest to the mysterious disappearances around Roswell. Earlier in the season, Maria's (Heather Hemmens) mother went missing only to show up inexplicably several weeks later and now Jenna Cameron (Riley Voelkel) has also disappeared. It's the mystery of Jenna's disappearance that will send Max (Nathan Parsons) looking for her and, from the looks of the photos, has him cross paths with Jamie Clayton's character.

As was announced last fall, Clayton plays Agent Grace Powell who arrives in Roswell to investigate the abductions. In the casting announcement it was revealed that the agent may end up finding more than she bargains for with the official description noting that "when someone she loves goes missing, she discovers that the town is home to more buried secrets than she bargained for."

You can check out the official episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

JAMIE CLAYTON GUEST STARS -- Despite promising Liz (Jeanine Mason) that he'll take things easy with his new heart, Max (Nathan Dean) sets out to find Cameron after learning that she's gone missing. Michael (Michael Vlamis) grows concerned about Maria (Heather Hemmens) after a surprising discovery about her family history leaves her vulnerable. Elsewhere, ready to move on, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) goes on a date with Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi), and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) makes a decision about her future. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Eva McKenna & Christopher Hollier.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "Say It Ain’t So" debuts May 4th.