Roswell, New Mexico: "The Diner" Photos Released

The CW has released the official photos for "The Diner", the upcoming ninth episode of Roswell, New Mexico's second season set to air on Monday, May 11th. Aisha Tyler directs the episode. The episode will see some uncomfortable truths about the aliens' history come to light as Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) learn more about what happened to their mothers and as we can see in photos, that means the episode will revisit the past, complete with the return of guest star Jason Behr -- who played Max in the original Roswell series -- as Tripp Manes.

Earlier this season, the series explored the 1947 UFO crash that brought the aliens to Earth, showing how Nora (Kayla Ewell) and Louise (Cassandra Jean Amell) survived the crash and escape Tripp and the military with the pods appearing to contain Michael, Isobel, and Max (Nathan Parsons). While Nora died at Caulfield in Season 1 after decades of confinement and experimentation, Michael recently learned that Nora and Louise managed to remain hidden at the Long farm for a year before their capture and now, Michael is trying to put together the pieces of what went on during that one year of freedom.

You can check out the official synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

AISHA TYLER DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After uncovering a surprising connection to their past, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) learn the painful truth about the night Tripp (guest star Jason Behr) attacked their mothers. Meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) confronts his father (Trevor St. John) about their troubled family history. Elsewhere, Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) first date with Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) takes an awkward turn after Liz (Jeanine Mason) inadvertently becomes a third wheel. Nathan Dean also stars. Aisha Tyler directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Carina Adly MacKenzie and teleplay by Steve Stringer, Alanna Bennet & Carina Adly MacKenzie.

Roswell, New Mexico airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Diner" airs May 11th.