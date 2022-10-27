Saturday Night Live: Amy Schumer to Host for Third Time

NBC's Saturday Night Live has announced their next host and musical guest for their November 5th episode. The comedy series confirmed that Amy Schumer will return to host the show, marking her third time taking on the role. Schumer will be joined by musician Steve Lacy as the musical guest, breaking a two-in-a-row streak of a host also filling in as the musical guest. This marks the first time Schumer has returned to host since May of 2018, where she appeared with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Her first time hosting was in October of 2015 musical guest The Weeknd.

The previous times that Schumer has hosted Saturday Night Live haven't had a ton of surprises for viewers, though there have been some. Schumer's first episode as host saw Nicki Minaj make a surprise appearance, performing alongside The Weeknd for his first song of the night. Her second episode as a host featured the return of Melissa McCarthy to the show who appeared in a cameo in one sketch.

This week will see Jack Harlow take on dual roles by hosting and performing as musical guest on the October 29th episode of the series. The Schumer/Steve Lacy will follow on November 5th with another episode already confirmed to air the week after on November 12th. These three Saturday Night Live episodes in a row will seemingly be the last before the series returns in December ahead of its mid-season finale, though an episode on November 19th is possible as well.

Saturday Night Live this year has already featured a slew of first-time hosts with Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller, The Banshees of Inisherin's Brendan Gleeson, and Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion taking on the first three episodes, with Harlow's first time as host to follow. In fact Amy Schumer's return to the series marks the first returning host since Benedict Cumberbatch back in May of this year.

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live has been one of the biggest in recent years in terms of new cast members. Over the summer a number of key players exited the show including Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd. The newcomers have already been introduced however and includes featured players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Colin Jost remains the head writer for the show and will continue to appear on Weekend Update alongside Michael Che. x

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.