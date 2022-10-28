Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Returns in Jack Harlow's First Promo

The first promo for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live has made its way online. Host and musical guest Jack Harlow takes dual duties in the new episode of the comedy series but the big reveal of his first promo is the return of none other than Cecily Strong to the series. Fans of the series have been wondering when Strong would finally return with three episodes of the new season already aired. Now hoover, "The queen has returned" as Harlow puts it. Check out the promo in the player below.

There was a tinge of worry by some Saturday Night Live fans that Strong may have departed the show between seasons without actually announcing it after she wasn't present in the show's opening credits. This ended up not being the case however as Strong has been starring in the one-woman theatrical production of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe and as a result was on hiatus from her Saturday Night Live duties for the duration of the show's theatrical run.

SATURDAY @jackharlow is your host and musical guest! pic.twitter.com/hpAaNlHlcp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 28, 2022

There had been speculation at the end of season 46 of Saturday Night Live as well that Strong might depart the series, largely due to an appearance on Weekend Update as Judge Jeanine where she performed her version of Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Strong previously spoke to ComicBook.com about whether she would return to the series that summer, telling us: "I love being there, I've loved being there. So either way, I would feel happy and super lucky for what I've had or what I will have."

Even with series regulars like Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat, and Chris Redd all deparitng Saturday Night Live the series has shown no signs of stopping. Plenty of fan-favorites remain on the cast as well including Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Newcomers to the cast include featured players Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Saturday Night Live Season 48 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock. All 47 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.