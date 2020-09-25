All 45 Seasons of Saturday Night Live Are Coming to Peacock

✖

Peacock has landed arguably its biggest property yet. Beginning next month, the entire Saturday Night Live library will be available on the NBCUniversal-owned service. SNL and its 45 seasons' worth of content will be added to Peacock starting October 1st and will feature dozens of seasons previously unavailable on streaming. As of now, the show's first five seasons and Seasons 30-45 are currently available on Hulu.

SNL had previously been available in its entirety at both Hulu and Netflix in the early 2010s, long before the Golden Age of streaming came along. A report from Variety suggests it's currently unknown if the versions of the episodes on Peacock will also include musical performances or the SNL Digital Shorts.

The series returns for its 46th next weekend and will feature Chris Rock and Megan The Stallion as host and musical guest, respectively. Despite certain social distancing measures still being in place in New York, the show will return to Studio 8H at 30 Rock for the season premiere.

SNL mainstay Kyle Mooney revealed the show would return to studio tapings earlier this month after it filmed the last few episodes from home as quarantine first started earlier this year, before cutting the season short in May.

“I think we’re gonna try to do as close to the real thing as we can, in a safe way, so I think that means tests, and all that comes with it," Mooney shared with Collider. "I think they’re still figuring it out, and I think there’s a lot to figure out, but they have us all in their best interest. I’m assuming I’ll get to see everybody.”

He added, “I truly don’t know what the show will look like, as it is, so maybe we’ll still be able to do stuff kind of on our own. I don’t really know how it’ll work, but I’m excited, generally, just because as a fan, I think it’ll be an intriguing thing to see.”

For the first time in a decade, the entire cast from Season 45 has opted to return for Season 46, including the likes of Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson. In addition to the returning cast, Ego Nwodim was promoted to repertory player while Anderew Dismukes, Lauren Holt, and Punkie Johnson have joined as new cast members.

Cover photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images