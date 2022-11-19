Saturday Night Live: Is There a New Episode Tonight?

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the cast and crew at Saturday Night Live are taking a two-week break to celebrate the holiday before one final push before an extended break later this year. That means tonight, November 19th, will have no new show from 30 Rock. Instead, NBC will air two SNL episodes in its place. At 10:00 p.m. Eastern, the network will air a Halle Berry-hosted episode from 2003's Season 29. Berry was joined by Britney Spears as musical guest. During the show's usual time slot of 11:30 p.m. Eastern, the network will air an episode from earlier this season.

SNL is off both this Saturday and next Saturday, November 26th, before returning on December 3rd. Nope star Keke Palmer is making her hosting debut on the next live episode, and she'll be joined by SZA, who's making her second appearance on the live sketch comedy.

Who all left Saturday Night Live before Season 48?

In total, eight castmates left the program prior to the Season 48 premiere, including mainstays Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor. Featured player Aristotle Athari left 30 Rock after one year on the program. Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson were promoted to the main cast after two seasons on the show while it added four new faces: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

This will be a transition year, and the change years are always difficult," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said to a media scrum at the Emmy Awards this year. "There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through next May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.