Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Trends After Making Ace Ventura Reference

Last night saw a brand new episode of Saturday Night Live with host Dave Chapelle and musical guest the Foo Fighters. The episode was late to start thanks to some college football, but eventually got going and featured an array of sketches, including one about Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary. There have been a few trending topics on Twitter since the episode aired last night, including Jim Carrey. The actor known for comedy films has been playing the new president-elect, Joe Biden. There's been a lot of debate about his portrayal, which came up again last night on social media. However, it wasn't the only reason Carrey was trending. During the opening sketch, which saw Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) celebrating their win, Carrey made a reference to one of his most famous movies: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

One of Carrey's most recognized Ace Venture lines is proclaiming "loser," which he paid tribute to last night while portraying Biden. Many people were excited about the reference and took to Twitter to comment. You can check out some of the Carrey-related SNL tweets below...