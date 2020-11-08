Saturday Night Live: Jim Carrey Trends After Making Ace Ventura Reference
Last night saw a brand new episode of Saturday Night Live with host Dave Chapelle and musical guest the Foo Fighters. The episode was late to start thanks to some college football, but eventually got going and featured an array of sketches, including one about Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary. There have been a few trending topics on Twitter since the episode aired last night, including Jim Carrey. The actor known for comedy films has been playing the new president-elect, Joe Biden. There's been a lot of debate about his portrayal, which came up again last night on social media. However, it wasn't the only reason Carrey was trending. During the opening sketch, which saw Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris (Maya Rudolph) celebrating their win, Carrey made a reference to one of his most famous movies: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.
One of Carrey's most recognized Ace Venture lines is proclaiming "loser," which he paid tribute to last night while portraying Biden. Many people were excited about the reference and took to Twitter to comment. You can check out some of the Carrey-related SNL tweets below...
Classic
JIM CARREY DID ONE OF HIS THINGS!!! ❤️ https://t.co/6WPlDL2d23— Lucas Rush (@lucasrush) November 8, 2020
The Nostalgia Is Real
7 year old me when Jim Carrey did Ace Ventura on SNL pic.twitter.com/Gzu57HDTcx— Charles J. Moore (@charles270) November 8, 2020
LeBron Approves
LUUUOOOOOOOOZZZZZEEEEERRRRR BIG MOOD @JimCarrey— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2020
All For This
Having Jim Carrey play Joe Biden on SNL was for this moment. #AceVentura pic.twitter.com/8IxJCDcuSk— Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) November 8, 2020
Simple and True
i. love. jim. carrey.— queen quen (@quenblackwell) November 8, 2020
This Is Your Time
Jim Carrey just brought the Ace Ventura Le-HOOOO-SEEE-HER out of retirement and everyone born between 1979 and 1984 has finally be completely and utterly validated.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 8, 2020
It All Makes Sense
Jim Carrey brought back the classic Ace Ventura “LOSER” line!!! Now I see why #SNL hired him!😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/woAEGfv6w4— Eggnog Enthusiast (@SkitchSinatra) November 8, 2020
Top Moments
*Trump loses*— Tim Eremite (@CharcoalBreath) November 8, 2020
*Jim Carrey doing Ace Ventura*
*Dave Chappelle monologue*
*Aunt Jemima skit*
Me:#SNL pic.twitter.com/5whJFp1HOs
Great Idea
snl bring back amy poehler to play leslie knope and do a sketch with her and jim carrey as joe biden challenge— leigh 🍁 (@sincereleigh_me) November 7, 2020
SNL's Future Is Bright
4 years of Maya Rudolph and Jim Carrey on SNL. I love that for us!! pic.twitter.com/3C5WOzwG1x— nathan (@868nathan) November 7, 2020