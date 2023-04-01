Saturday Night Live Returns With New Episodes

After a weeks-long hiatus, the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live are returning to Studio 8H to film new episodes of the live sketch comedy. This Saturday, April 1st, Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is making her hosting debut on the latest episode, which will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern time on both NBC and Peacock.

Brunson will be joined by Lil Yachty, who's also making his debut at 30 Rock. Yachty's latest album, Let's Start Here, release earlier this year to critical acclaim. The album debuted and peaked at #9 on the Billboard 200, appearing on the chart for four weeks before dropping off.

SNL will have at least three more episodes before taking an extended spring break. SNL alumnus Molly Shannon returns to the set to host the April 8th episode, her second time hosting the show after appearing on it for six years between 1995 and 2001. The Jonas Brothers will be the episode's musical guests, the group's third time appearing on the sketch show. The April 15th episode will then feature Ana de Armas in her hosting debut. She'll be joined by Karol G, a singer-songwriter also making her appearance on the show.

After the April 15th, the series will likely take a break for the better part of the next month. If they repeat the pattern from past years, they'll break for three or four weeks before returning to the Big Apple for three additional episodes to round out the year.

How to watch Saturday Night Live

Throughout the remainder of Season 48, currently expected to run through May, NBC is simulcasting new episodes live on both NBC and Peacock. Peacock also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service.