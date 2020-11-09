Saturday Night Live Remembers Alex Trebek with Clip of Him Crashing Celebrity Jeopardy! Sketch

✖

Yesterday brought the shocking and tragic news that long time game show host Alex Trebek had passed away at the age of 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. The love and support for Trebek began to pour in almost immediately and now another tribute has arrived online. The official Twitter account for Saturday Night Live posted an excerpt from a clip of the series where Trebek actually crashed the show and appeared alongside the show's long-time Alex Trebek impersonator, Will Ferrell. The episode in question was among Ferrell's last and marked the final time that he appeared as Trebek, making the actual host's appearance even more special. Watch it for yourself in the player below.

"I loved it," Trebek said previously of the Saturday Night Live JEOPARDY! sketches (H/T THR). "It means you've arrived. If you do a take-off of somebody, it is a sign that you believe your audience will immediately recognize who you're poking fun at. And if that's the case, that means there must be a lot of people who have watched your show over the years or are watching now. So, they know immediately what the reference is...You're popular not only because of your own show, but the take-offs and mentions on other shows."

Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/ee8bexzvpJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 9, 2020

In the same interview Trebek revealed that there was one person he thought did the impression of him better than Will Ferrell, adding: "Eugene Levy to this day I maintain did the best Alex Trebek ever, better than Will Ferrell. He looked more the part, too. He had the dark hair and he had the black mustache."

Luckily for fans of JEOPARDY! and Trebek, the host's final episode of the series already has a premiere date and will arrive on Christmas Day this year. The long-running game show films far in advance so it was safe to assume that there would still be new Trebek-hosted episodes in the coming weeks which was confirmed by Sony Pictures Television. Trebek's final episodes were taped on October 29th, ten days prior to Trebek's passing.

It is unclear what the future of Jeopardy! will be beyond that Christmas episode, especially as Sony Pictures Television has made it clear they do not plan to announce a new host in the coming days. Naturally many fans on social media have speculated that Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings could ultimately take on the role, especially as he has begun to serve as a consulting producer in the series' most recent season.

(Cover Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)