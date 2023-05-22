SNL Shares Highlights of Cancelled Season

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live may have gotten cut short due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, but that's not stopping the live sketch comedy from celebrating the good times that were had. Monday afternoon, the show's social media channels shared a compilation of clips of some of the year's best moments, from Pedro Pascal's episode to Keke Palmer and SZA's "Big Boys" music video that took TikTok by storm and beyond.

Michael Che's viral prank on Colin Jost also made the highlight, as did some moments from Ana de Armas' debut as host, a stint that would eventually become the last episode of Season 48. Check out the highlights for yourself below.

⏪ Season 48 ⏪ pic.twitter.com/IUm1YpuS4F — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 22, 2023

How long will Saturday Night Live last?

Though recent seasons of the NBC mainstay have been cut short due to strikes and pandemics, SNL creator Lorne Michaels previously revealed his intentions of seeing the show through to its 50th season.

"The 50th will be a big event," Michaels said last year. "We'll bring everyone back from all 50 years and hosts and all of that. It will be a very emotional and very strong thing. There won't be as many plus-ones, I can tell you that much."

SNL mainstay Kenan Thompson has also addressed rumors the show would end with its 50th season, saying it'd be a good benchmark to go out on.

"I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I'm saying, that's an incredible package. [Michaels] will be, you know, probably close to 80-years-old at that point and, you know, he's the one that's had his touch on the whole thing," Kenan told Charlamagne tha God in a 2021 interview. "So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it's a good opportunity for NBC as well, you know what I'm saying, so maybe they might slash the budget. And then at that point you can't really do the same kind of show, so that's unfair to just watch it really go down kind of in flames or whatever like for real for real because of those restrictions, you know what I'm saying. And it'll just be a different thing, so capping it at 50 might not be a bad idea, I don't know."

How to watch Saturday Night Live

All episodes of Season 48 are streaming on Peacock. The service also serves as the streaming vault for all SNL episodes from its inception, with new episodes being added the day after they air.

Virtually every SNL episode, other than the select few locked away for good because of a variety of reasons, is now available to watch on the streaming service. You can sign up for Peacock here.