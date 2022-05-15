Saturday Night Live Spoofs New Fan-Favorite Netflix Series

✖

Tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live features Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as the musical guest. The episode had a pretty hilarious cold open that roasted the ongoing Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard defamation trial, so you know, nothing is off limits. In one of the episodes first skits the cast of Saturday Night Live and Gomez parody one of Netflix's latest additions– Old Enough. Old Enough, a Japanese variety series where toddlers(ages 2-5) go and run errands by themselves while a camera crew follows along. They shop, go to the marketplace and chat with shop keepers.

The skit does some things fairly different than the series would have and it's pretty darn funny. Instead of sending toddlers shopping, the skit opts for sending long term boyfriends to go shopping. Saturday Night Live titled the skit Old Enough: Long Term Boyfriend. Old Enough: Long Term Boyfriend features Gomez sending her long term boyfriend, played by Mikey Day, to Sephora, and he's wearing the same adorable red vest that the toddlers wear in the original series.

The series first started airing all the way back in 1991 and has been on for decades since then. The series is called Hajimete no Otsukai (My First Errand) in Japan and was likely changed for stateside purposes. Old Enough recently began to stream on Netflix in April 2022 and quickly became a hit on the streaming service. Netflix took to Twitter to reveal that twenty episodes of the series had begun to stream on their service and the rest is history. The episodes are 10-15 minutes in duration and the tasks that the toddlers complete range from dropping off dry cleaning to making a full container of orange juice by themselves. In the tweet Netflix calls the series "the most wholesome show you've ever seen" and "just so pure", so that pretty much sums up the general consensus on its reception.

Netflix describes the Japanese variety series as follows: "Children go on errands all by themselves for the very first time as a camera crew follows along in this beloved, long-running reality show from Japan." What did you think about the skit? Have you seen Old Enough on Netflix? Let us know in the comments section below or by hitting up our writer @Natebrail on Twitter!

Netflix is streaming twenty episodes of the series now!