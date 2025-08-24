Rick and Morty Season 8 Confirms Streaming Homes & Release Date

Rick and Morty Season 8 is finally coming to streaming, and the new season has locked down its streaming date and release platforms ahead of its launch. Rick and Morty Season 8 was hit with a bit of a delay behind the scenes as it was revealed following the end of Season 7 that Season 8 would be launching a year later than expected. Rick and Morty Season 8 finally came back for its new episodes earlier this year, and took the series in a new direction with the set up of a new status quo for the characters moving forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it gets ready for streaming, Rick and Morty Season 8 has been confirmed to be releasing with HBO Max on September 1st as detailed by Warner Bros.’ listing for the streamer for the coming month. This falls in line with Adult Swim’s announcement for its streaming release date ahead of Season 8’s debut earlier this year, and that likely means that the new Rick and Morty season is still on its way to stream with Hulu as well. Which means fans are going to be able to catch up with the new episodes very soon.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8

Adult Swim

Adult Swim originally announced that Rick and Morty Season 8 would stream with both HBO Max and Hulu beginning on September 1st, but it’s important to note that Hulu’s upcoming releases for the month don’t list the new season as part of their offerings. It’s likely that Rick and Morty Season 8 is still planning to come to Hulu, but things might have changed since that initial announcement so it’s something to keep an eye on for as we get closer to that launch day. But at least even more fans will get the chance to see the new episodes in case they missed out.

Rick and Morty Season 8 made its debut with Adult Swim earlier this Spring, and it was a much different kind of experience than with Season 7. New main voice stars Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden have since gotten more comfortable with their roles, and revealed to ComicBook that they were able to experiment more with how each of their characters sounded in this season compared to the work they needed to do to match the work already done when they joined Season 7. Their process had greatly changed.

What Changed With Rick and Morty Season 8?

Adult Swim

“It was a different timeline,” new Rick Sanchez voice actor Ian Cardoni explained. “[Rick and Morty] Season 7 was so far along in its production by the time that we stepped in to do our roles that we were recording several times a week, many hours each session, to try to catch up and make sure that we could deliver on time for the fans. And that’s not the normal time frame for recording a show.” But the new season gave the new stars more flexibility in what they were able to offer and suggest when it came to their lines.

“Season 7 was a true whirlwind, and Season 8, we had a little more time to play with each episode,” Cardoni continued. “That was a luxury. Not having too much to compare it to, it felt like a real luxury to have almost a full year to do Season 8. But what that did was it freed us up creatively, and it gave us time to provide more options and more directions for these characters to go in.”