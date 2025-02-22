Severance: Dylan G. Is Replacing His Outie, Isn’t He?

Severance Season 2 is gradually building toward a disturbing development as Dylan G. (Zach Cherry) grows closer to his outie’s wife during supervised visitations, raising questions about whether an Innie could – or should – replace their outie permanently. Through carefully scripted character development in Severance’s second season, the show explores how Lumon’s new management approach might inadvertently enable an unprecedented identity crisis. The implications stretch far beyond a simple story of workplace rebellion, suggesting the possibility of complete replacement. This scenario becomes more plausible with each new revelation about Dylan’s home life and his growing connection with his outie’s wife, Gretchen (Merritt Wever).

WARNING: Spoilers below for Severance Season 2, Episode 6

During Dylan’s first supervised meeting with Gretchen in Episode 3, Severance reveals Outie Dylan to be a lacking husband or father. Outie Dylan is apparently incapable of maintaining stable employment or handling basic parental responsibilities, requiring detailed instructions for tasks as simple as preparing pre-made cookie dough. While Gretchen works night shifts to keep their family financially stable, Outie Dylan spends his evenings disengaged from his children, who seek entertainment from television rather than interaction with their emotionally absent father. This creates a fascinating paradox where Innie Dylan, stripped of all memories and context, has become the more successful version of himself through his reliability at work and genuine connections with colleagues. Now, in Episode 6, Innie Dylan’s relationship with Gretchen takes a new important step.

Severance Has Just Planted the Seeds for Outie Dylan’s Replacement

The groundwork for the current crisis was methodically laid by Milchick’s (Tramell Tillman) new management strategy, which represents a dramatic shift from Harmony Cobel’s (Patricia Arquette) approach of psychological degradation and break room torture. Instead of punishment, Milchick offers rewards and controlled exposure to the outside world, a strategy ostensibly designed to encourage Mark (Adam Scott) to complete the mysterious Cold Harbor file. However, this approach has inadvertently given Dylan increasing glimpses of a life he believes he could live better than his other self, creating a dangerous situation where an Innie might not just dream of the outside world but actively plot to claim it.

Severance‘s exploration of this possibility touches on fundamental questions about consciousness. In Dylan’s case, his innie displays greater emotional intelligence and responsibility than his outie self, suggesting that past traumas and accumulated life experiences might sometimes hinder rather than help personal growth. Innie Dylan could also be overcoming his predisposition to be distracted thanks to the confined workspace of the Severed Floor, where stimuli are limited, and work is one of the only ways to keep busy. Wherever the case might be, through Dylan’s story, Severance forces fans to confront uncomfortable questions about what truly makes us who we are and whether the continuity of consciousness we typically associate with identity is as important as we assume.

Episode 6 dramatically escalates Innie Dylan’s journey when he and Gretchen meet for a second supervised visit. Their interaction evolves beyond the boundaries of simple conversation into physical intimacy, culminating in a kiss that challenges our understanding of marital fidelity. More significantly, Gretchen later lies to her husband about the meeting being canceled, indicating she differentiates between the two versions of Dylan and knows her actions could be considered cheating. This development carries particular weight given their earlier conversation in the supervised visit when Innie Dylan explicitly told Gretchen he wished he could “be with her all the time,” expressing jealousy toward his outie.

The growing connection between Innie Dylan and Gretchen presents profound moral and practical challenges. While Gretchen sees in Innie Dylan qualities reminiscent of her husband’s better days, possibly the man she originally fell in love with, the situation raises troubling questions about consent. Furthermore, if an innie proves to be a better partner and parent, do they have any moral claim to that life? As Gretchen actively maintains separate relationships with both versions of her husband, Innie Dylan feeds the dangerous hope he could break free from the Severed Floor. Sooner or later, he might start to plot against his other self.

