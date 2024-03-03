Sex and the City Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Sex and the City is headed to Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six seasons of the HBO series will begin streaming on Netflix. Previously, the episodes had been available only on Max. April 1st will mark the first time Sex and the City has ever streamed on Netflix but Max customers don't have to worry — the series will also continue to stream on Max as well.

Sex and the City streaming on Netflix is part of a previously announced licensing deal between HBO's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix that would see several properties shared between the platforms. Other included properties are Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, Insecure, Ballers, and True Blood.

"We have to be protective of the shows that we have and are successful," HBO chief Casey Bloys said last year. "But, you know, I've worked in television long enough that syndication used to be, that was the pot of gold. That was the brass ring that meant your show was gonna go on and have a life after its initial run and live for decades. So, the idea of selling a show outside of your ecosystem wasn't and unusual idea."

Sex and the City Sequel Renewed for Season 3

Last year, the follow up to Sex and the City, And Just Like That… was renewed for a third season.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall and is the most watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

Sex and the City arrives on Netflix April 1st.