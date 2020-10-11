Sexy Hand Sanitizer Costume Shown on Saturday Night Live Is a Real Halloween Costume
Saturday Night Live has found the world's most popular Halloween costume of the year. Saturday night, SNL mainstays Colin Jost and Michael Che were hosting "The Weekend Update" when the duo joked about a "sexy" hand sanitizer costume being released for Halloween. As it turns out, the jokes were 100-percent factual as the suit has in fact hit the market.
Created and sold by Yandy.com, the costume comes with a teal one-piece bodysuit and a "matching clear vinyl flared dress." Peak 2020, eh?
Wash away the dirt of the day, and soak in that squeaky clean feeling in this exclusive Hand Sanitizer costume 🦠— Yandy.com (@Yandy) October 6, 2020
Have the Faith
I'm convinced that I can pull of sexy hand sanitizer— Mike Milford (@mmilford85) October 11, 2020
Dead
sexy hand sanitizer 💀— abelle ˚◞♡ ⃗*ೃ༄ (@snlrockz) October 11, 2020
Crying
Sexy hand sanitizer!🤣 #WeekendUpdate #SNL #Halloween2020— Milly Rosario (@beauty667) October 11, 2020
Who Asked?!
#SexyHandSanitizer is just lube.
WAIT! Who asked for sexy hand sanitizer costumes for #Halloween?#Halloween2020 #SNL #SaturdayNightLive #WeekendUpdate pic.twitter.com/zYI8587V7t— @Splashing Lights Photos (@Two_Cams25) October 11, 2020
Goodbye
sexy hand sanitizer goodbye— Ally 🎃 (@snlperaltas) October 11, 2020
So About That...
The one positive about Halloween (for adults) being canceled is we won’t see anyone in “sexy hand sanitizer” costumes.— Sanaz ساناز (@s4naz) October 10, 2020
Weekend Update Recap
burning masks,— al — this account 4 barter 2 some1 who ❤️ so_knoxv (@south_knoxville) October 11, 2020
okay back on track
sexy hand sanitizer,
sizzler!
good!
the horse!#jkrowling, #transphobic, #petedavidson has #winniethepooh, #got, and #harrypotter tattoos#WorldMentalHealthDay