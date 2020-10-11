Sexy Hand Sanitizer Costume Shown on Saturday Night Live Is a Real Halloween Costume

By Adam Barnhardt

Saturday Night Live has found the world's most popular Halloween costume of the year. Saturday night, SNL mainstays Colin Jost and Michael Che were hosting "The Weekend Update" when the duo joked about a "sexy" hand sanitizer costume being released for Halloween. As it turns out, the jokes were 100-percent factual as the suit has in fact hit the market.

Created and sold by Yandy.com, the costume comes with a teal one-piece bodysuit and a "matching clear vinyl flared dress." Peak 2020, eh?

