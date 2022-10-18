She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner





She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.

"There was a lot of talk about the fact that the last time they were together a different actor was playing the Hulk," Coiro said. "And Mark [Ruffalo] made quite a few jokes about that. And we did entertain the idea of swapping Mark out for Edward Norton. But that did not come to pass."

"And then the other thing that I think is kinda fascinating for people to know is that we filmed that finale sequence with everybody in the lodge at the very beginning of shooting," she added. "And all the actors were like, 'What in the hell is going on?' And I had to say, 'It doesn't make sense, but don't worry. That's the point.' And that was really unique, from a director's point of view, because you have to get people to trust you. But then you're telling them, 'It doesn't make sense. It's not supposed to. Just come along for the ride.'"

Who Decided to Bring KEVIN to She-Hulk?

KEVIN was a highlight of the finale for the fans. Comicbook.com's Phase Zero spoke to She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao about everyone's favorite baseball cap wearing robot. Check out how she came up with the process down below.

"I went through so many versions of this finale and I don't remember what kicked it off, but I remember pitching that She Hulk, because the show is so meta and it was always going to be about breaking the fourth wall and it was always so inspired by the burn run where she had opinions about her story where she wanted to actively yell at her creators and change things when she didn't what was going on," she shared. "I think I pitched that she goes to the Marvel Studios, the Disney lot and to go speak to Kevin and I initially pitched that she goes through all the security and then goes into his office and we stunt cast it with a super handsome debonair like a George Clooney in a tuxedo and drinking a martini."

Would you have flipped out about Norton? Let us know down in the comments!