She-Hulk Star Says "Wait and See" About Marvel Return

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, introducing characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans definitely want to see more of. Among them is Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil) a social media influencer-turned-supervillain who becomes an interesting thorn in the side of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Amid the ever-evolving slate of movies and Disney+ programs that the MCU has in the pipeline, fans are definitely curious about when and how they'll see Titania and the rest of the She-Hulk cast next, especially since the show has yet to be renewed for a second season. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil teased that she doesn't know if and how she'll return as Titania, but is definitely open to.

"No, the show's only just come out," Jamil explained. "I think they have to wait and see if people like me or not. [Kevin Feige's] already got like the next four Phases planned out, so I don't know where I fit into any of that. But I'm game if they are."

Will Titania appear in Thunderbolts?

One possibility that fans have entertained has been Jamil reprising her role as Titania in the upcoming

Thunderbolts movie, which will unite various villains and antiheroes in the MCU. While speaking to ComicBook.com last month, Jamil shared what Titania's hypothetical reaction to the Thunderbolts would be.

"She's just going to fight everyone," Jamil explained to ComicBook.com. "She's going to fight everyone. In the comics she fights people on her own team. She fights her own husband-to-be. She's just combative. She is not really a team player. And she is out to make a name just for herself. Like Titania is her own biggest ride or die. She-Hulk has Nikki. Titania doesn't need Nikki. Titania doesn't need a Nikki, rather. Titania is just only there for her. It's the Titania show at all times. So she's just going to create havoc, mess, chaos, and pettiness, wherever she can."

This echoes comments Jamil previously made to ComicBook.com, advocating for Titania to be "messy and vile" with that team, as well as Deadpool.

"I want to drive Deadpool crazy," Jamil explained. "I love Ryan Reynolds, I love Deadpool so much. There's so much for the MCU. The Thunderbolts, there's so many places that Titania can exist in the MCU, because she's so messy and vile. She's pissed off most of the MCU. Spider-Man, Thor…she's got enemies everywhere. Kind of like me in real life."